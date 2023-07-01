National Bank Financial Lowers Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Advantage Energy Trading

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

