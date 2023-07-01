Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAG. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

