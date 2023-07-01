Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAG. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
