Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $61.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

