Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

HBAN stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 134,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

