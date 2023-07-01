Guggenheim Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $220.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.