Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $80.37.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 200.0% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

