BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $25.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKU. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
BankUnited Stock Performance
NYSE BKU opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.