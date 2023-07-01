BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $25.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKU. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE BKU opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

