Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Insider Activity

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

