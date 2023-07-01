BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

