JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $135.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

