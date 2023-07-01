Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.