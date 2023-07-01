NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVDA opened at $423.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

