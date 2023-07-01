Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.