New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

