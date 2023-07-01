Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIREF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $154.31 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

