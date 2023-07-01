Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

