NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NET Power Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NPWR stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. NET Power has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.19.
NET Power Company Profile
