Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,840.00.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

