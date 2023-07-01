Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Expands By 400.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

VLPNY stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Voestalpine Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

