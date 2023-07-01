Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MIELY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

