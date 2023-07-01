Scotiabank Boosts mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$4.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

MECVF stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

About mdf commerce

(Free Report)

Read More

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.