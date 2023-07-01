Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TDVXF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Tobii Dynavox AB has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Company Profile

Tobii Dynavox AB (Publ) develops and sells assistive technology products for communication in Sweden and internationally. The company provides technology and solutions for augmentative and alternative communication for people with disabilities. It also offers speech generating devices and eye trackers; software and apps for communication, computer access, special education, and analysis; accessories, including keyguards, chargers, mounts, and cases; games; and books.

