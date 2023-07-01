Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TDVXF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Tobii Dynavox AB has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Company Profile
