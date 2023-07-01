PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $17.48 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
