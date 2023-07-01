Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXSCF opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $141.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

