TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.69.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$50.21 and a one year high of C$68.90. The stock has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

