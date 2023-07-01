Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

BIR stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3610301 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

