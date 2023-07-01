Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

ALS opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.45. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$15.63 and a one year high of C$24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5612466 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

