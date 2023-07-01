Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.69.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$50.21 and a 1-year high of C$68.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

