Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.69.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$50.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.34.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.