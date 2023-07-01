Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$50.21 and a twelve month high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

