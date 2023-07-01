BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Short Interest Up 361.5% in June

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Price Performance

BNGOW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

