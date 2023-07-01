Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Virco Mfg. Price Performance
NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.17 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
