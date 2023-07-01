Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.17 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 865,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

