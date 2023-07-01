Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $78.44

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.44.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.