Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $83.63

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

