HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $29.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

HPQ opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

