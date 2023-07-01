Contrasting ProtoKinetix (PKTX) and Its Rivals

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Free Report) is one of 395 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProtoKinetix to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -11.85 ProtoKinetix Competitors $133.43 million -$16.13 million -106.39

ProtoKinetix’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 633 1555 4490 50 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProtoKinetix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.32%. Given ProtoKinetix’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -532.43% -80.24% -19.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.