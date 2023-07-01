Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $38.80

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

