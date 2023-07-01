KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $404.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

KLA stock opened at $485.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $488.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.17.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

