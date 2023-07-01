Contrasting Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) & Its Peers

Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Free Report) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Muncy Bank Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Muncy Bank Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muncy Bank Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Muncy Bank Financial Competitors 1084 3340 3169 23 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 335.80%. Given Muncy Bank Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Muncy Bank Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Muncy Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Muncy Bank Financial pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Muncy Bank Financial lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Muncy Bank Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Muncy Bank Financial N/A N/A 12.33 Muncy Bank Financial Competitors $3.09 billion $837.33 million 264.18

Muncy Bank Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Muncy Bank Financial. Muncy Bank Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Muncy Bank Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muncy Bank Financial N/A N/A N/A Muncy Bank Financial Competitors 35.86% 10.05% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Muncy Bank Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Muncy Bank Financial competitors beat Muncy Bank Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans. It also offers investment services, such as wealth transition, retirement accounts, college savings strategies, insurance protection, portfolio analysis, brokerage services, tax-deferred investments, and tax-advantaged income; and wealth management and trust services comprising estate administration, investment management services, guardianship, and IRA/retirement accounts, as well as living/grantor, charitable, irrevocable, and special needs trusts. In addition, the company provides cash management services consisting of ACH origination, check positive pay, online wire transfer, and remote deposit capture services; merchant services; and telephone and electronic banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through offices located in Muncy, Hughesville, Clarkstown, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Muncy, Pennsylvania.

