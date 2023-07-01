Analyzing CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Simpson Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $166.60 million 1.60 $20.87 million $1.78 12.19 Simpson Manufacturing $2.16 billion 2.74 $333.99 million $7.62 18.18

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simpson Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.0% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CompX International and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $137.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than CompX International.

Volatility and Risk

CompX International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13% Simpson Manufacturing 15.18% 23.71% 13.03%

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats CompX International on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

