Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $37.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

