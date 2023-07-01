Head-To-Head Analysis: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) vs. Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) and Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apexigen has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Apexigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Apexigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Catalyst Biosciences and Apexigen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Apexigen has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,575.66%. Given Apexigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apexigen is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Apexigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -333.52% -125.48% Apexigen N/A -761.46% -97.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Apexigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $790,000.00 16.81 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -1.35 Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apexigen.

Summary

Apexigen beats Catalyst Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Apexigen

Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. Apexigen, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

