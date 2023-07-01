DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $18.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DZS by 54.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in DZS by 18.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DZS stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS

(Free Report

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

