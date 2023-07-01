Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $128.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.35.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

