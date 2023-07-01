Head to Head Comparison: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $133.04 million 1.49 $45.58 million $2.49 4.71 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.07 $180,000.00 $0.10 110.31

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BCB Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.06%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 29.83% 17.32% 1.35% Catalyst Bancorp 4.16% 0.45% 0.15%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

(Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.