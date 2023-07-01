DA Davidson Comments on LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million.

NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.00 on Thursday. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

