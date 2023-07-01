Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 409,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 128,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

