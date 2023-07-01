Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Financial Review

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Free Report) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Alset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Alset $3.46 million 4.14 -$40.49 million N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12% Alset -1,096.44% -25.28% -24.48%

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Alset shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Alset, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Alset

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

