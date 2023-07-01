HC Wainwright Weighs in on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.
Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance
Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medicenna Therapeutics
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.