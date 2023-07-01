HC Wainwright Weighs in on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 496,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

