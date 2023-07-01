FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

